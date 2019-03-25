World Food Prize President Kenneth Quinn Announces Retirement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- World Food Prize President Kenneth Quinn announced Monday he will retire next year after two decades of service.

The news came at the end of an event honoring Dr. Norman Borlaug's birthday. The Iowa farmer won a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts and success feeding the world.

Borlaug also helped established the World Food Prize to honor people every year who helped improve the quality of life for others in food and agriculture.

At the ceremony Monday night, Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke about the vision and legacy Borlaug left on Iowa.

“It's amazing to think that this native son of Iowa with his rural upbringing would eventually save a billion lives in developing countries around the globe. His ingenuity and passion for new ideas inspire us and opens channels for stamping out food insecurity through the Borlaug dialogue and access to laureates,” said Reynolds.

The World Food Prize was established in 1986. Quinn will step down in January 2020.