IOWA -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is helping livestock owners hit hard by flooding.

The ARL staff and volunteers collected hay for people who lost food supplies for their animals. They filled three trailers full of donated hay and dropped it off at three distribution sites in western Iowa. That includes eight big round bales, along with multiple smaller square bales.

If you would like to donate, reach out to the ARL's ranch coordinator.