B&B Theatres Offers Sensory-Friendly Films for the First Time

Posted 5:30 am, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 06:22AM, March 26, 2019

ANKENY, Iowa – B&B Theatres  offers sensory-friendly screenings for families in the Des Moines metro.

A sensory-friendly screening is when the sound is lowered during a movie and the lights are brighter inside the theater.

In addition, people are able to get out of their seats and move around.

B&B Theatres Public Relations Director Paul Farnsworth said everyone should have a great experience at the movies.

“We just want to give everyone a chance to come here and enjoy the magic of the movies for people who for one reason or another are uncomfortable or not capable for a movie in a traditional setting. This is just an easy way for us to modify the environment in such a way that they can be accommodated,” Farnsworth said.

AMC Theatres has a partnership with the Autism Society to show sensory-friendly films across the country multiple times a month. Des Moines is not listed as one of the cities to see sensory-friendly films at its metro locations.

B&B Theatres will show the live action film of Disney’s Dumbo Saturday March 30th at noon. Tickets are $7.

A sensory-friendly screening has "SFS" next to the showtime on the company's website.

Farnsworth said Disney’s Dumbo is just the beginning to other sensory-friendly screenings this upcoming summer.

“Detective Pikachu, we’ve got Ugly Dolls, all of the Disney films. Toy Story 4, Aladdin, Lion King, Secret Life of Pets 2, so there is a lot of that great content that will appeal to families with small children. For those kinds of titles we typically have a sensory-friendly version,” Farnsworth said.

Farnsworth said most sensory-friendly screenings will be rated G or PG.

B&B Theatres is located at 1580 SW Market St, Ankeny.

