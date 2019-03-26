× Child Pornography Charges Filed Against Former School Employee and Children’s Theater Volunteer

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man worked in the office of an elementary school and with several theater groups around the metro is facing child pornography charges.

49-year-old Thatcher Williams is charged with five counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children. He turned himself into police at 7:30 on Monday evening. Online court records show Des Moines police began an investigation into Williams in 2018. A search warrant served at his home uncovered child pornography images uploaded to Williams’ Tumblr account.

Des Moines Public School’s officials confirm that Williams worked in the front office at Monroe Elementary School. He was placed on leave in January when the district learned of the police investigation. He resigned on Monday before turning himself into police. He’d worked for the district since January 2016.

Williams was also a member and supporter of theater in the metro. Online records show he worked in children’s theater, directing a children’s play for CAP Community Theater in 2017. He credits himself as being a member of numerous theater groups and a past PTA member.