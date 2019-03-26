× East Side Family Safe After House Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — An east side family is safe Tuesday night after a fire started in their home.

Crews were called to the 1500 block of East 17th Street just before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived, homeowners were already out of the home and told them popping noises started in the electrical panel located in the basement. Crews were able to quickly put out the flames, but the fire wasn’t their only concern.

“We knew that the power disconnected from the house because it was lying on the ground and that line was live so we had to make sure that line was secured by keeping people away from it,” said Des Moines Fire Department District Chief Ed Haase.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.