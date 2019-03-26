× Iowa State and Prohm Reach Deal Extending Contract Through 2025

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University is planning to keep head men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm around for a while.

ISU Athletics Director Jamie Pollard announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that an agreement to extend Prohm’s contract through 2025 has been reached.

Excited to announce we have agreed to a contract extension with @CoachProhm through 2025. Awesome to have a basketball coach that fits our department's culture of excellence while also having integrity, kindness and humility. — Jamie Pollard (@IASTATEAD) March 26, 2019

“It was important to (Iowa State President) Dr. Wendy Wintersteen, Coach (Steve) Prohm and me that we sent a message to our student-athletes, future recruits and fans that there is a strong mutual desire for Steve to be our men’s basketball coach,” said Jamie Pollard, Director of Athletics. “He is a terrific coach for Iowa State because he is successful, fits our department culture and exhibits great integrity, kindness and humility.”

The Iowa State Cyclones just finished up a 23-12 season with a loss to Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA basketball tournament. They won the Big 12 Tournament Championship prior to that.

