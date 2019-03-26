Police Searching for Missing Marshalltown Woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- Marshalltown police are asking you to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

Michelle Grommet, 32, has not been seen in over 10 days now. Police say she was last seen when police and medics responded to a medical call on March 15. That was also the last time family members report seeing or hearing from her.

Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to contact Marshalltown police at (641) 754-5725 or Marshall County crime stoppers at (641) 753-1234.

Police say Grommet has ties to Marshalltown and Mason City.