Police: Valet Driver Assaulted by Juveniles in Downtown Parking Ramp

DES MOINES, Iowa – Four juveniles were taken into custody Monday after police say they assaulted a valet driver at a downtown Des Moines parking ramp.

According to police, the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Police received several calls of juveniles running around the area of the Hyatt Place at 418 6th Avenue. They also got a call from the victim, a valet driver for the hotel.

Police say the valet was moving a customer’s car when a group of juveniles blocked his way as he tried to drive from the parking ramp east of the hotel. When the victim yelled for the group to move, the juveniles surrounded the car and began pounding on it.

The victim exited the car in an attempt to get the juveniles to leave but they assaulted him. He tried to get away, but they chased him and assaulted him further.

When police arrived, they were able to take four male suspects into custody. They have been referred to juvenile court on charges of assault causing injury.

The valet was not seriously injured.

The assault was captured on surveillance video from the parking garage, but police say they cannot release it at this time because it is evidence in the case.