Portugal. The Man, Elle King, and Liz Phair Among 80/35 Music Festival Acts
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Music Coalition released the lineup for this summer’s 80/35 Music Festival Tuesday and it includes a little something for every music-lover.
Elle King and Portugal. The Man are among the acts scheduled to play the main stage of the festival during the July 12 -13 event. Overall, 40 acts will be spread out among five stages – some with free entertainment.
The festival is being held in the Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines and the free area activities will be to the west, toward the Pappajohn Sculpture Park. There will also be a featured stage on Grand Avenue.
Early bird pre-sale tickets go on sale for Des Moines Music Coalition members on April 4th at 10 a.m. Tickets for the public will be available April 5th at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets and learn more about the festival at 80-35.com.
Two-day general admission passes are $65 for early birds, and $80 after that. VIP prices range from $190 to $220.
Here is the festival’s lineup:
FRIDAY
Hy-Vee Main Stage (ticketed)
Elle King
Metric
YUNGBLUD
Kum & Go Stage (ticketed)
Lissie
Murder By Death
Nationwide Stage (free)
Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal
MarKaus
Squirrel Flower
Hex Girls
Closed Format presents Disco Demolition
Gen Z Showcase (free)
Queen Kenzie
Plumero
Jolie Seitz
IPR Live Sessions (free)
TBA
SATURDAY
Hy-Vee Main Stage (ticketed)
Portugal. The Man
MisterWives
Noname
Liz Phair
Sadat X & El w/ DJ Kaos
And The Kids
Kum & Go Stage (ticketed)
Open Mike Eagle
The Beths
The Harmaleighs
Sidewalk Chalk
Dressy Bessy
Nationwide Stage (free)
The Envy Corps
DICKIE
Druids
LAV.ISH
Crystal City
The Other Brothers
Younger
Left Is West
Lady Revel
DJ Raj and Friends
Gen Z Showcase (free)
COLDSAINT
EleanorGrace
Greta & Adaline Akers
Girls Rock! DSM
DMMC Summer Camps: Hip-Hop
DMMC Summer Camps: Rock
IPR Live Sessions (free)
TBA