Portugal. The Man, Elle King, and Liz Phair Among 80/35 Music Festival Acts

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Music Coalition released the lineup for this summer’s 80/35 Music Festival Tuesday and it includes a little something for every music-lover.

Elle King and Portugal. The Man are among the acts scheduled to play the main stage of the festival during the July 12 -13 event. Overall, 40 acts will be spread out among five stages – some with free entertainment.

The festival is being held in the Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines and the free area activities will be to the west, toward the Pappajohn Sculpture Park. There will also be a featured stage on Grand Avenue.

Early bird pre-sale tickets go on sale for Des Moines Music Coalition members on April 4th at 10 a.m. Tickets for the public will be available April 5th at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets and learn more about the festival at 80-35.com.

Two-day general admission passes are $65 for early birds, and $80 after that. VIP prices range from $190 to $220.

Here is the festival’s lineup:

FRIDAY

Hy-Vee Main Stage (ticketed)

Elle King

Metric

YUNGBLUD

Kum & Go Stage (ticketed)

Lissie

Murder By Death

Nationwide Stage (free)

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal

MarKaus

Squirrel Flower

Hex Girls

Closed Format presents Disco Demolition

Gen Z Showcase (free)

Queen Kenzie

Plumero

Jolie Seitz

IPR Live Sessions (free)

TBA

SATURDAY

Hy-Vee Main Stage (ticketed)

Portugal. The Man

MisterWives

Noname

Liz Phair

Sadat X & El w/ DJ Kaos

And The Kids

Kum & Go Stage (ticketed)

Open Mike Eagle

The Beths

The Harmaleighs

Sidewalk Chalk

Dressy Bessy

Nationwide Stage (free)

The Envy Corps

DICKIE

Druids

LAV.ISH

Crystal City

The Other Brothers

Younger

Left Is West

Lady Revel

DJ Raj and Friends

Gen Z Showcase (free)

COLDSAINT

EleanorGrace

Greta & Adaline Akers

Girls Rock! DSM

DMMC Summer Camps: Hip-Hop

DMMC Summer Camps: Rock

IPR Live Sessions (free)

TBA