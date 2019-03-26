× Remembering Des Moines Officers Killed in Fiery Crash Three Years Ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday marks three years since two Des Moines police officers were killed by a drunk driver.

Officers Carlos Puente-Morales and Susan Farrell were transporting prisoner Tosha Hyatt when their SUV was hit head-on on I-80 on March 26th, 2016.

Police say 25-year-old Benjamin Beary had a blood alcohol concentration of .223% and going the wrong way on the interstate when he crashed his speeding vehicle into the officers’ SUV.

All four died in the fiery crash.

A sign now marks the Susan Farrell and Carlos Puente-Morales Memorial Bridge along I-80 between Ute Avenue and Grand Prairie Parkway near Waukee.

The West Des Moines bar where Beary was drinking before the crash, The Keg Stand, settled wrongful death lawsuits related to the crash in 2018. The bar’s insurance provider paid a settlement totaling $300,000, which was divided by the families of those killed in the crash, including Beary.