Students from the Orbis program in the Ankeny Community School District are helping get the word out about the Ankeny Art Center’s recent upgrades and the support it is receiving from the Ankeny Leadership Institute.

The students produced the promotional video above to help boost awareness of the opportunities available at the art center and drive new membership sign-ups.

The Orbis program is designed to provide career readiness opportunities for students. It embraces partnerships with organizations that can supplement student learning by offering the chance to solve real-world problems through authentic experiences. WHO-HD participates in the partnership program with Orbis.