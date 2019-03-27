× Cristhian Rivera Murder Trial Moved to Northwest Iowa

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — The trial of the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts will be held hundreds of miles away from Brooklyn, Iowa.

On Wednesday a Poweshiek County judge agreed to move Cristhian Rivera’s First Degree Murder trial to Woodbury County.

Rivera is accused of killing Tibbetts in July 2018. Her body was found one month later hidden in a cornfield. Rivera lead authorities to the body. He told police he remembered approaching Tibbetts while she was running on rural roads and her threatening to call police. The next thing he remembers was putting her body in the field.

Rivera requested that his trial be held in a county with a greater Spanish-speaking population than Poweshiek County. Judge Joel Yates granted the request Wednesday. Rivera’s trial is still scheduled to begin on September 3rd.