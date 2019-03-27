× Des Moines Releases Results of Resident Satisfaction Survey

DES MOINES, Iowa — Road improvement is one of the top issues Des Moines residents say needs to be addressed, according to a recent city survey.

New satisfaction ratings show just 31-percent of citizens in Des Moines feel major city streets meet their approval. Only 35-percent think the neighborhood streets are what they should be.

That’s noticeably lower than the national average for communities with more than 250,000 residents.

Other areas residents say need improvement are litter on private property and enforcement of city ordinances.

As for areas where they are satisfied, residents gave high marks for garbage collection, emergency response times, and the overall quality of city libraries.

