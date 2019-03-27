Flood Warning

FBI to Release Details on ‘Significant’ Central Iowa Investigation Thursday

Posted 1:53 pm, March 27, 2019, by , Updated at 01:55PM, March 27, 2019

WASHINGTON - MARCH 09: The seal of the F.B.I. hangs in the Flag Room at the bureau's headquaters March 9, 2007 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Several law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are holding a news conference Thursday to release information about a “significant” investigation in central Iowa.

U.S. Attorney Mark Krickbaum made the announcement in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

The release did not offer any clues as to what the investigation was about, but early Wednesday morning Channel 13 received information about a heavy FBI presence in the area of 20th Place in Des Moines. That’s in the Drake neighborhood.

We reached out the FBI’s Omaha Field Division about the agents and received this short response from a representative, “I can confirm that the FBI was in the area conducting lawfully authorized law enforcement activity.”

The Thursday news conference is being held at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Des Moines at 2:00 p.m.

