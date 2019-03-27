× Federal Officials Make 14 Arrests in Des Moines Gang and Drug Investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Online court records show federal law enforcement officials believe they’ve taken down the leaders of a gang operating in the Des Moines area.

An FBI Task Force is seeking charges against 14 individuals. The are being charged with Conspiracy to Distribute at Least 500 Grams of Cocaine and Distribution of Controlled Substances.

The suspects are:

Daeron Merrett

Johnnathan Frencher

Freddie Frencher

Marcus Hunt

Cordney Smith

Barry Adair, Jr

Jose Sanchez

Conrad Taylor

Jhamel Booker

Cornelius Pope

Peter Cooper, Jr

Walter Burgs

Antowan Taylor

Paul Castelline

An affidavit filed in federal court in Des Moines accuses Daeron Merrett, Marshaun Merrett and Barry Adair Jr. of leading the ‘C-Block’ gang in des moines. The gang is accused of numerous murders, shootings and robberies in recent years.

The FBI has previously announced a press conference on Thursday to address a major law enforcement action.