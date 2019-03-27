FEMA Representatives Arrive to Help Hamburg Residents in Flood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMBURG, Iowa- While flood waters are going down, President Trump has issued a disaster declaration for southwest Iowa.

FEMA Officials are now on the ground in Hamburg to help residents affected by flooding.

“Right now FEMA is in Hamburg doing community outreach,” said Eddie Howard, a FEMA Volunteer. “We’re trying to reach those people that were affected by the recent flooding, and to get them to go ahead and register with FEMA.”

Across town there are piles of flooded items in front of houses, and businesses.

“This has been a legacy that my parents have built of 45 plus years, and to just see it wash away,” said Dallas Finnell, on seeing his parent’s antique business buildings flooded. “We’re retiring we’re getting out of the business it’s been too much gonna take us years for us to get over this emotionally and physically.”

The family owns 9 buildings in Hamburg, some are full of antiques.

Melanie Finnell was concerned that she had not been contacted about any assistance from the government.

Not the city, not the county, not the state, not the government, nothing,” said Melanie. “No one has told us anything.”

FEMA representatives will be at Hamburg City Hall, and will be going door to door to assist residents.