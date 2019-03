Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY -- The Iowa women are preparing for a Sweet 16 match-up with NC State in Greensboro, N.C. on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes beat Mercer and Missouri last weekend, to advance to their first Sweet 16 since 2015.

Saturday's contest will be a virtual home game for the Wolfpack, playing less than 90 minutes from their campus in Raleigh.

Tip-off is set for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.