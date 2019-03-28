Exclusive Interview: One-on-One with Jason Carter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Last week a jury gave Jason Carter back the rest of his life when they found him not guilty of killing his mother on June 19th, 2015. However his life will never be the same after losing his mother then being accused of her murder.

On Wednesday, Jason Carter and his wife Shelly sat down with our Sonya Heitshusen for the first time since Jason's acquittal.

Jason Carter says he'll never forget the moment he learned his father accused him of killing his mother. Since that day his relationship with his family has been shattered. But Jason says he and his father have spoken since a civil trial found him liable for killing Shelly.

Jason Carter has been cleared of killing his mother, but one major question remains: who did kill her? Hear what Jason and Shelly Carter says about who they believe the pulled the trigger in 2015.