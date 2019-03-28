× Food Truck Crashes Into West Des Moines Home

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating what caused a food truck to crash into a West Des Moines home Wednesday night, causing major damage.

It happened just before 9:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Eighth Street in West Des Moines.

Police tell us the Curbin’ Cuisine food truck clipped the curb, crashed into a power pole, and then slammed into the home. There were two people in the truck at the time of the crash and one person inside the home.

“The occupant in the house was not injured, two people in the truck are being evaluated for injuries right now. As far as the cause of the crash, it’s still under investigation,” said Sgt. Dan Wade with the West Des Moines Police Department.

Crews were able to pull the truck out of the house shortly after 10:00 p.m.

Eighth Street was blocked off while crews cleaned up the downed utility pole but was re-opened by Thursday morning.