Hay Donations Needed for Flooded SW Iowa Farmers

MALVERN, Iowa- Farmers displaced by flooding in southwest Iowa are in need of hay to feed their animals. A group of Story County farmers heard of the need and gathered three truck loads of hay and corn stalk bales to send.

This morning the trucks arrived on a farm just north of Malvern.

“It very quickly changed to what are we going to do after we get them out,” said Scott Shehan, an organizer for the hay drive. “It became very evident very quickly that as devastating and far stretching as his flood was, there would be hundreds of acres under sand and silt and they were not going to be good for livestock.”

Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig said he was not surprised that Iowans stepped up to help Iowans.

“A group of cattlemen in the Nevada area heard about the need down here, got together some donations and out them on trucks and sent them to Mills County,” said Naig.

There is still a great need for hay, straw or corn stalks. People who wish to donate hay, or contribute to help buy hay can call: Steveann Huey at 712-326-5206.