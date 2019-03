× Indianola Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Woman

INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Indianola Police Department is asking the public for help to find a woman who has been missing since Sunday.

Forty-five-year-old Lori Swenson was reported missing on March 24th. A missing persons report says Swenson has a mental or physical disability.

If you have information about Swenson’s disappearance you’re asked to call the Indianola Police Department at 515-961-9400.