Flood Warning

Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Shooting Over Drug Money

Posted 11:55 am, March 28, 2019, by

Kriston Long (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing a charge of attempted murder after a shooting Wednesday night in the Highland Park neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of E. Seneca just before 7:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says 42-year-old Kriston Long had an ongoing dispute with an unnamed woman because she refused to loan him money for drugs. He sent the victim a threatening text on Tuesday, then got into an argument with her Wednesday night. During that, Long fired a shot that hit a door.

Police say the victim is not cooperating with them.

Long is being held in the Polk County Jail on a bond of $50,000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.