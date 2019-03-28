× Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Shooting Over Drug Money

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing a charge of attempted murder after a shooting Wednesday night in the Highland Park neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of E. Seneca just before 7:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says 42-year-old Kriston Long had an ongoing dispute with an unnamed woman because she refused to loan him money for drugs. He sent the victim a threatening text on Tuesday, then got into an argument with her Wednesday night. During that, Long fired a shot that hit a door.

Police say the victim is not cooperating with them.

Long is being held in the Polk County Jail on a bond of $50,000.