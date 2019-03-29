$1,000 Reward Offered in Case of Dogs Dumped in Raccoon River Near Dawson

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A reward is being offered for information in connection with the suspicious deaths of dogs found in the Raccoon River near Dawson.

The Animal Rescue League announced Friday it would offer a $1,000 reward for information leading the arrest and conviction of the dead dogs.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post about the case earlier this week, asking for help to identify the dogs. They believe the dogs were intentionally put in the river by someone in the Dawson area or north of the area.

If you have any information on the case, contact the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 515-993-4567.