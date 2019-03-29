Flood Warning

Bill Strengthening Animal Abuse Laws Passes Iowa House

Posted 7:21 am, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:23AM, March 29, 2019

Dog that had bands wrapped around muzzle to keep it from barking. Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — With unanimous approval, improvements to Iowa’s animal cruelty laws are moving on to the state Senate.

The 96-0 vote in the Iowa House on HF737 Thursday, increases the maximum penalty for egregious acts of animal abuse. Those found guilty of previous animal abuse could be charged with felonies based on the changes.

The measure also clears up some confusing language in the law. The way it is currently written, the law does not apply to a person who abuses their own pet.

This bill changes the wording so that it is illegal to abuse any companion animal, regardless of who owns it.

