Des Moines’ First Book Festival Connects Book Lovers to Local and National Authors

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Spring is the start of festival season. In Des Moines there are all types of festivals from food, art, music, and now books. The first ever DSM Book Festival kicks off this weekend.

The festival is inside Capital Square from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and it is free to the public.

It features more than 20 local authors who will be at the festival to sign books and answer questions.

There are four headlining national authors who will be speaking throughout the day:

10:30 – 11:15 a.m., Ted Genoways, Author of “This Blessed Earth: A Year in the Life of an American Farm Family”

Noon – 1 p.m., Garth Stein, Author of “The Art of Racing in the Rain”

2 – 3 p.m., Nnedi Okorafor, Author of Marvel’s “Black Panther”

4 – 5 p.m. Susan Orlean, Author of “The Library Book”

The day is packed with different activities for all ages, from a calligraphy workshop to creating your own comic strip to beer tasting.

There is also an app to help you navigate the different events and programs.

Here's how to do it:

1. Open up the Apple Store of Google Play on your mobile device and search "Whova". If you would like to visit the web version, go here: https://whova.com/webapp/e/dsmbo_201903/

2. Create your own profile

3. Search for DSM Book Festival

4. Enter code: DSMbookfestival

5. Build your own personal schedule and view participating vendors

6. Share photos

7. HAVE FUN!

A copy of the event map is attached and you can also find information online at DSMbookfestival.com.