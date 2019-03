Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police made an arrest in a shooting that injured a teen earlier this month.

Alden Turner, 18, faces attempted murder charges after police say he shot a 17-year-old at a house party in the 3200 block of East 41st Street. It happened on March 16.

Police say the victim took a private vehicle to the hospital. His injuries were non-life threatening.

Turner is being held in the Polk County Jail.