Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Retiring in May

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A decade of leadership at the Iowa National Guard will come to an end in May.

Major General Tim Orr announced his retirement Thursday.

Orr has served as Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard since being appointed by then-governor Chet Culver in 2009, but his career in the military dates back to 1978. He enlisted in the Iowa National Guard while still a senior at Boone High School.

“I have been extremely fortunate and honored to serve alongside some of the finest Soldiers and Airmen our country has to offer,” Orr said. “They have made the organization what it is today and I will never forget it.”

Brigadier General Stephen Osborn is set to take over as interim adjutant general. The Davenport native has over 30 years of military service and currently serves as the director of the Iowa National Guard Joint Staff.