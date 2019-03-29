Long-term Fleur Drive Reconstruction Project to Begin Next Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- One of Des Moines’ busiest roads is about to get a major renovation.

A renovation project on Fleur Drive is being done in three phases and will take nearly four years to complete. The first phase of the reconstruction project is set to begin Monday.

Phase one includes full reconstruction of the northbound lanes of Fleur from Watrous Avenue to Bell Avenue. It will also include storm sewer repairs, a new water main and sidewalk construction to Gray's Lake Park.

Initially, the inside through lanes along northbound and southbound Fleur will be closed, as well as left turn lanes.

Phase two of the project will begin in the fall of 2020.

Phase three will begin in the spring of 2022.