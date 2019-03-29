× Officials Investigating Cause of Massive Shed Fire Near Kelley

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Officials are working to learn what caused a massive fire at a shed near Kelley.

Firefighters arrived to find thick, black smoke pouring from the structure and flames shooting 30 feet high.

A passerby reported the fire just after 11 a.m. Crews knocked down the flames in about 20 minutes, but the fire was hard to reach. No one was inside the shed, but it did house dozens of antique tractors and other vehicles.

Officials say they do not know what caused the fire.

“I don’t know if we will on this one. We will look into it once the flames are completely out, but it burned up enough it’s going to be hard to tell what went on,” said Kelley Fire Department Chief Randy Graham.

Graham says the building where the fire started was not easily accessible from the road.

The Kelley Fire Department received help from crews from Cambridge, Slater and Huxley.