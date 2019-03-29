UnitedHealthcare to Leave Iowa’s Medicaid System

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- UnitedHealthcare is pulling out of Iowa’s managed Medicaid system. United is one of three private companies providing coverage and currently serves more than 400,000 Iowans.

Gov. Kim Reynolds says she ended negotiations with the company because of unreasonable and unsustainable terms. The governor's office is yet to say when patients will be required to switch to one of two other providers.

Iowa Democratic lawmakers say the loss shows the managed care system isn't working.

"Hundreds of thousands of Iowans will have their health care disrupted again and our most vulnerable could be faced with life or death situations. Medicaid privatization isn't working for patients or providers and the Governor is still refusing to fix the problems," said Ames Rep. Lisa Heddens.