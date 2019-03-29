Volunteers Collecting Donations for Flood Relief on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A group of central Iowa volunteers are collecting donations for flood victims on Saturday, and it all started after seeing the tragedy first hand.

“Coming home from helping clean up last Saturday, I came over a hill, and the best way to describe it was a lake with a bridge coming right out of the middle of it, it’s extremely shocking visually. I saw a picture of the hotel we stayed at every year and the water was up to the gutters. It really hit home that this area is in dire need of some help,” volunteer Nick Holliday said.

After viewing the tragedy, Holliday reached out on Facebook and a group of volunteers joined together to “Fill the Truck, Fight the Flood.”

They are asking for donations of:

paper plates and bowls

plastic utensils

trash bags

paper towels

unscented baby wipes

muck boots

“It seems really insignificant to buy a pack of paper plates. I’ve had people call me and want to donate couches and TVs and stuff that they will need, but they can’t handle that right now,” Holliday said.

There are five drop off locations:

Midwest Wheel, 1436 E. Ovid Ave. Des Moines, IA 50316

Daugherty Auction, 416 Greene St. Adel, IA 50003

The Bus Barn Pub & Pizza, 1119 Thomas St. Redfield, IA 50233

Westside Bar & Grill, 127 S. Chestnut Ave. Earlham, IA 50072

BigDeal Suds, 612 S. Division St. Stuart, IA 50250

Midwest Wheel's staff said they felt compelled to help because their company serves people all over the state.

“This is our own backyard. Like I said, these customers and these people in these communities are very important to Midwest Wheel we want to do our part to help support them and get through this tragedy that’s happening over there right now,” Midwest Wheel's Field Manager Jason Rose said.

The Mills County donation coordinator told central Iowa volunteers that these items have been overlooked and are what they need most.

They are asking donors not to bring water.

“It’s amazing to see how many people have come forward wanting to help. It’s the other side of the state. Not everybody can load up and go over there and help, but this gives them an opportunity to help. And there’s a high need for it, it’s huge right now. They’re still waiting on the water to go down completely so they can even assess what their life change is,” Holliday said.