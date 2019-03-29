WOMAN TO WATCH: Former ‘Voice’ Contestant Shares the Power of Reflecting While Waiting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Her voice captured the hearts of America. Once a contestant on NBC's The Voice, Sharane Calister still has something to say.

"I just turned those 'no's' into motivation," she says. The Des Moines native was voted off the show in the middle of Season 14. Now she's back in Des Moines, back at her desk job, and waiting for her next music break.

"It's really hard not knowing but I know that God has got something for me. I'm just waiting for Him. I'm very patient but I'm also very excited."

Despite not knowing what's next, the 26-year-old singer says there is power in patience. She's using this time to reflect. It's something she says we should all do while waiting for the next big opportunity. Calister says the competition taught her a lot about how to treat others who are fiercely fighting for a like-minded goal.

"Even though you are in a competition, you gotta be a bigger...the bigger person." She tells Channel 13 some of her biggest support came from other women on the show. Growing up, support and stability was absent from her life. As a young child she was separated from her twin sister and family and spent most of her life in the foster care system.

"I went from home to home and school to school not knowing where my next meal was going to come from. I've been through anything you could possibly think of as a child," she says. "I always used to be told just because I'm in foster care you're never going to amount to anything."

Calister says music saved her from some of her darkest moments. She took her past pain and took a chance on making a name for herself by auditioning for the show. She urges others with doubts to always take a chance on following your dreams.

"It could take you years before you finally make it but if you quit you will never know," she says. "One thing that stuck with me from The Voice was advice from Alicia Keys. She told me life can go your way and it stuck with me this whole year."

Since the show, singing has taken Calister from coast to coast. She is still hoping to be signed by a major record label. This summer she plans to release five new songs. The singer is also in the process of creating a foundation centered around helping foster care children find their own voice.