9-Year-Old Superfan Cheers on Hawks in Sweet 16 After Getting Surprise Tickets

GREENSBORO, North Carolina -- The Hawkeye women are heading to the Elite 8 after taking down North Carolina State in Greensboro Saturday.

It is just the fourth time in school history and the first time since 1993 that the Iowa basketball team advanced this far in the NCAA tournament. When history is in the making, the Hawkeye women garner lots of attention, especially from young fans.

Friday was a sad day for North Liberty fourth grader Loxton Bruhn. She was stuck in school instead of heading to North Carolina to see her favorite team play.

“I love the Hawkeye basketball team and I just really wanted to go and see them play,” said Loxton.

“We have season tickets so we have been following the team for a while obviously and we actually went to the Big Ten tournament and I thought that was going to be our last travel event,” said Loxton’s mother, Allison Bruhn.

Then the Hawkeyes made it to the Sweet 16.

“All week we were looking at tickets, looking at tickets and I’m like I can`t pull the trigger. We will wait until the Final Four,” said Allison.

But a last-second decision by Allison made a little girl’s dream come true. Allison surprised Loxton with tickets and recorded the moment on camera.

“I was really happy,” said Loxton.

“It was priceless, I mean it was pretty awesome. It`s still awesome, like we Ubered over here and to see her just get so excited just pulling up. She`s jumping around. I mean there`s really nothing better,” said Allison.

The priceless reaction is now going viral with 68,000 views and counting. Loxton is getting recognized by everyone, even by Head Coach Lisa Bluder`s husband, David.

With tickets scanned, and a stuffed goat, fittingly named Megan, in hand, Loxton settled in to watch her favorite player, Makenzie Meyer.

But why is Meyer her favorite player?

“She makes a lot of threes and she never gives up and she`s just so confident,” said Loxton.

It’s a compliment Meyer couldn`t help but be taken aback by.

“It`s really special, and sometimes as a player you don`t realize it, so it`s nice to take a step back and realize the impact that you have on people like that,” said Meyer.

And after another Hawkeye victory, her mom has no choice. Loxton gets to stay a few more days and just maybe see one more win from her favorite team.