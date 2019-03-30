Best-Selling Authors Encourage Learning Through Reading at DSM Book Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The first festival of the year is one for the books.

Local and national best-selling authors at Saturday’s Des Moines Book Festival hope this event encourages endless learning.

“Reading is important, I think education is important, anything we can do to get people reading and exploring the world and their mind a little bit more is a good thing,” said local author J. Wilson.

More than 20 local authors along with four national best-selling authors signed books and shared their stories. The day was packed with different activities for all ages, from a calligraphy workshop, to creating your own comic strip and beer tasting.

Organizers wanted this festival to serve as a giant book club.

“Everybody loves to read, but that`s such a solitary act, but a book club allows you to socialize and talk about books, and one of my favorite things to do after I read a book is to talk about it and share that with someone, and so we`re trying to capture that in an event,” said Colleen Murphy, downtown events director for the Greater Des Moines Partnership.

The partnership hopes to keep this festival coming back every year.