Fred Hoiberg to be Announced as Nebraska Head Coach, Reports Say

LINCOLN, Nebraska — Fred Hoiberg has finalized a deal to become Nebraska’s next men’s basketball coach, reports say.

According to ESPN, Hoiberg will be introduced as Nebraska’s head coach at a press conference as early as next week, likely on Tuesday.

ESPN says Hoiberg and Nebraska have been in negotiations for most of the week and that Nebraska initially reached out to Hoiberg in February.

Hoiberg most recently coached for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA, before the Bulls fired him after more than three seasons as head coach.

He got his coaching start at Iowa State, where he coached from 2010-2015. He took the Cyclones to four NCAA tournaments and a Sweet 16 appearance in 2014.

Hoiberg was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, and his grandfather, Jerry Bush, was Nebraska’s head basketball coach from 1954-1963.

Hoiberg would take over for Tim Miles, who Nebraska fired on Tuesday after seven seasons at the helm.