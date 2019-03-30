× Iowa Takes Down NC State to Advance to Elite 8

GREENSBORO, North Carolina — Iowa defeated North Carolina State 79-61 to advance to the Elite 8 of the NCAA basketball tournament.

It will be Iowa’s first Elite 8 trip since 1993.

Megan Gustafson scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. It was Gustafson’s 33rd double-double of the season, which ties an NCAA record.

Hannah Stewart added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Iowa.

Elissa Cunane and DD Rogers led North Carolina State with 14 points apiece.

The Hawkeyes will play the winner of the Baylor-South Carolina game. The Elite 8 match up will take place Monday at 6 p.m. in Greensboro.