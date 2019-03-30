USDA Announces Investments to Restore Wetlands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The USDA is investing millions this year to help restore wetlands and grasslands.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service plans to invest $450 million through the Conservation Easement Program to help private landowners, tribes, and land trusts.

Wetland reserve easements will help restore ecosystems and develop plans for maintenance. They can be either permanent or for 30 years.

Agriculture land easements will help keep working lands working, especially in areas experiencing development pressure. And it will be permanent.

The USDA says interested landowners should contact their local USDA center.