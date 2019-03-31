Get to Know the Iowa Basketball Women Off the Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, North Carolina -- Iowa women's basketball Head Coach Lisa Bluder said after their Sweet 16 victory over North Carolina State that she "wants to share this team with everybody and [she] wants [people] to get to know this team because once you get to know this team, you love them."

Channel 13's Whitney Blakemore decided to do exactly that during their practice ahead of the region final against Baylor set for Monday night. Players let the fans in on some 'inside quirks' their fellow teammates have.

Watch the video to hear it all.