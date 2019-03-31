Law Enforcement Treat Des Moines Middle Schoolers to Spa Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A group of Meredith Middle School girls got the chance to travel in style and spend a day at the spa, all while getting to know the police officers in their community.

The Iowa chapter of National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, or NOBLE, helped give 14 young women the chance to talk about career readiness, all while enjoying a spa day.

Hogan's Limousines provided a stylish ride to the event, and representatives from multiple law enforcement agencies hung out to get to know them.

“In our line of business for law enforcement, we're seeing an influx of young people that really don't know law enforcement. So we want to make a positive impact on their lives, so they know that if they need help, they can come out to us, we can answer their questions and that we're not as intimidating as society seems to think we are,” said Lt. Keith Olney of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The girls were all part of the Meredith Middle School chapter of Sisters for Success. They teamed up with Delta Sigma Theta sorority alumni to make this event happen.