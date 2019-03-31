× Trial Begins Monday for Woman Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run

DES MOINES, Iowa — The jury trial of a woman accused of striking and killing a Des Moines man while she was intoxicated is set to begin Monday.

Oleaf Teoh, 23, is facing several charges including vehicular homicide and operating a car while under the influence.

According to Des Moines police, back in February of 2018, while driving drunk, Teoh struck and killed 33-year-old Matthew Otto with her SUV at the 2800 block of Urbandale Avenue. Teoh left the scene of the accident and was arrested later.

After the arrest, police say Teoh lied about her name and who was in the vehicle with her during the accident. Police say she initially told them her 3-day-old and 6-year-old child were in the vehicle when the deadly crash happened. Police learned two other adults, and not her children, were with her at the time of the crash.

Teoh is currently being held in Polk County Jail.