× Accusations Against Joe Biden Have Iowa Democrats’ Attention

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two women have alleged that former Vice President Joe Biden made unwanted physical contact with them at events earlier this decade.

A Connecticut woman said Biden touched her inappropriately and rubbed noses with her during an event in 2009.

A former Nevada assemblywoman also alleged that Biden put his hands on her shoulders and kissed the top of her head at a campaign event in 2014.

Biden said in a statement, “…not once – never – did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.”

Laura Belin, who runs the popular Democratic website, www.bleedingheartland.com, explained the allegations’ impact on Biden’s potential presidential campaign.