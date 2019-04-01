Accusations Against Joe Biden Have Iowa Democrats’ Attention

Posted 10:41 pm, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 10:44PM, April 1, 2019

In his first statement following the allegations from former Nevada state assemblywoman Lucy Flores, former Vice President Joe Biden says "...not once -- never -- did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention." Previously there have only been statements from Biden's spokesman.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two women have alleged that former Vice President Joe Biden made unwanted physical contact with them at events earlier this decade.

A Connecticut woman said Biden touched her inappropriately and rubbed noses with her during an event in 2009.

A former Nevada assemblywoman also alleged that Biden put his hands on her shoulders and kissed the top of her head at a campaign event in 2014. 

Biden said in a statement, “…not once – never – did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.”

Laura Belin, who runs the popular Democratic website, www.bleedingheartland.com, explained the allegations’ impact on Biden’s potential presidential campaign.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.