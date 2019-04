Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- An Ames man will spend 30 years in prison for recording himself sexually abusing a young girl while she was sleeping.

On Monday, 28-year-old Tyler Harris pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual exploitation of a child, as well as child pornography charges.

According to court documents, Harris filmed himself sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl while she was asleep.

Along with serving his prison sentence, Harris has to pay $900 to the Crime Victims Assistance fund.