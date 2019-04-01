Controlled Burn Gets Out of Control in Northeast Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – Several fire crews are on the scene of a controlled burn that got out of hand in northeast Polk County Monday morning.

Sgt. Heath Osberg with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the controlled burn was at 7751 NE 110th Avenue in rural Bondurant, near Woodland Lake, and began around 10:15 a.m.

A burning piece of paper or cardboard box flew into a nearby field and spread the fire.

Fire crews from Bondurant, Mitchellville, and Delaware Township are working to keep the fire contained. They are trying to keep it from jumping the road.