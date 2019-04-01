FBI Asking for Public’s Help to Find 2 Gang Members Charged After Raid

Posted 1:29 pm, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 01:32PM, April 1, 2019

Johnnathan Frencher and Barry Adair Jr. (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help to locate two of the people charged in connection with a recent gang activity investigation.

The FBI, Des Moines Police Department, and the Central Iowa Gang Task Force are looking for 29-year-old Barry Adair Jr. and Johnnathan Frencher. They are both facing federal robbery and firearms charges.

They were indicted last week, along with 13 others, in a years-long investigation of the C Block gang.

Adair and Frencher are both Des Moines residents.

If you have any information about their location, you’re asked to call 911 or the FBI at (402-483-8688.

