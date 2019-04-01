GREENSBORO, North Carolina -- The Iowa Hawkeye women fell to overall top-seeded Baylor Monday night 85-53 in their Elite Eight game. Iowa finishes their season with a 29-7 overall record. It wasn't the ending the Iowa women hoped for, but for the hundreds of Hawk fans that traveled to Greensboro, they decided to leave with their heads high. They say they are proud of what the women accomplished and it will be a season many will remember for a very long time.
Hawkeye Fans Leaving Greensboro ‘Feeling Proud’
-
Gustafson Ready to Lead Hawkeye Women in Sweet 16
-
Hawkeye Women Ready for Sweet 16 Showdown
-
Hawkeye Fans Continue the NCAA Celebrations
-
Last Team Standing: Iowa Hawkeyes
-
Iowa Women Hope to Continue NCAA Run
-
-
9-Year-Old Superfan Cheers on Hawks in Sweet 16 After Getting Surprise Tickets
-
Iowa Takes Down NC State to Advance to Elite 8
-
Iowa Falls to Baylor in Elite 8, Losing 85-53
-
Get to Know the Iowa Basketball Women Off the Court
-
I THINK: Bluders Ballers Having a Dream Season
-
-
Hawkeye Miracle!!! Wieskamp Shot Gives Iowa Win at Rutgers
-
Hawkeyes Rough Up 5th Ranked Michigan
-
Hawkeye Radio Announcer Gary Dolphin Suspended for Remainder of Basketball Season After Comments on Maryland Player