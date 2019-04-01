Hawkeye Fans Leaving Greensboro ‘Feeling Proud’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, North Carolina -- The Iowa Hawkeye women fell to overall top-seeded Baylor Monday night 85-53 in their Elite Eight game. Iowa finishes their season with a 29-7 overall record. It wasn't the ending the Iowa women hoped for, but for the hundreds of Hawk fans that traveled to Greensboro, they decided to leave with their heads high. They say they are proud of what the women accomplished and it will be a season many will remember for a very long time.