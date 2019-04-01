× Iowa Falls to Baylor in Elite 8, Losing 85-53

GREENSBORO, North Carolina — Iowa’s season ended in the Elite 8, as the Hawkeyes fell to Baylor 85-53.

Iowa was led by Megan Gustafson’s game-high scoring effort. The senior’s 23 points put her over 1,000 for the season. She is just the fourth player in NCAA history to accomplish that feat.

Gustafson was one rebound short of a double-double. She finishes the year with 33 double-doubles, tied for most in a season in NCAA history.

Kathleen Doyle and Tania Davis each had 10 points apiece for the Hawkeyes.

Lauren Cox led top-seed Baylor with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Iowa finishes 29-7 on the season.