The spotlight is on Iowa senior Megan Gustafson during Iowa's Elite 8 showdown against top-seed Baylor. Channel 13's Whitney Blakemore found out more about the newly crowned All-American from the people who know Megan best.
Megan Gustafson’s Family Tells More About the Hawkeye Basketball Star
-
I THINK: Womens National Player of the Year is a No Brainer, Megan Gustafson
-
Gustafson Ready to Lead Hawkeye Women in Sweet 16
-
Hawkeyes Survive a Scare from Mercer
-
Hawkeyes Lose Baseball Home Opener
-
Drake’s Hittner Named MVC Player of the Year
-
-
Drake Wins Third Straight, UNI Blows Big Lead at Southern Illinois
-
Iowa Takes Down NC State to Advance to Elite 8
-
Iowa Women Take Down Missouri, Advance to Sweet 16
-
Organization Looking for Mentors to Make a Difference in the Community
-
Teachers Use Virtual Reality to Explore Lessons Outside the Classroom
-
-
Hear About the Upcoming Winter Wellness Getaway in Grinnell
-
Volunteers Needed for Night to Shine
-
Iowa, Iowa State, Drake Find Out Opponents for NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament