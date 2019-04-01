Megan Gustafson’s Family Tells More About the Hawkeye Basketball Star

The spotlight is on Iowa senior Megan Gustafson during Iowa's Elite 8 showdown against top-seed Baylor. Channel 13's Whitney Blakemore found out more about the newly crowned All-American from the people who know Megan best.

