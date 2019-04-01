Pella Health Coach Accused of Defrauding Millions From Investors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PELLA, Iowa -- A Pella man faces a dozen counts each of mail and wire fraud.

Mark Blankespoor is accused of defrauding investors to the tune of $6.15 million.

Blankespoor worked as a health coach and consultant and convinced at least 150 people to invest in his plan to develop medically-oriented gyms across the country. Those investors pitched in around $15 million, and Blankespoor is accused of spending more than half of it on personal expenses.

His federal trial is scheduled for June. Blankespoor faces up to 20 years in prison.