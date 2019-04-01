× Project to Illuminate Raccoon River Valley Trail Bridge in Adel

ADEL, Iowa — Nighttime visitors of the Raccoon River Valley Trail in Adel are going to have a fun sight coming this spring.

According to the Des Moines Register, the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce Committee wants to install 66 LED color-changing spotlights on the old railroad bridge. The bridge would be visible to drivers on highway 169.

They say it is part of a larger improvement project spanning from Nile Kinnick Drive to the Raccoon River Valley Trail. A kickoff event was held Friday about the improvements.

The committee hopes to begin installation later this month.