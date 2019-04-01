× Two Injured in Early Morning Boone House Fire

BOONE, Iowa – Two people remain hospitalized following a house fire early Monday morning in Boone.

According to the Boone Fire Department, a man living at 1114 W 4th Street ran to the communications center at 4:25 a.m. to let them know his house was on fire. That’s about a half block away from the burning home.

The man, and a woman in the home, were transported to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Their names and current conditions have not been released.

Officials say the fire began in a bedroom and the cause is still being investigated. The home suffered major damage.

Firefighters didn’t hear any smoke detectors going off when they arrived, and investigators didn’t see any in the home.

One cat was found alive, hiding under a bed. Another cat and a dog died.

Fire crews were on scene until 6:45 a.m. putting out the flames.